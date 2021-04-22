Police warn Genesee County residents of scam targeting the elderly

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y (WROC) — Law enforcement officials are warning the public about a scam in Genesee County that seems to be targeting elderly people.

They say on April 21 a victim was contacted by cell phone by an unknown person who said they were a relative under arrest and asking for bail money. An arrangement was made and the victim agreed to pay the money.

The suspect said they would send a currier for the family’s attorney to the victim’s home to pick up the money. A subject arrived at the home, took the money, and a short while after the victim received another call saying the bail amount increased and more money was needed.

The victim agreed and a second exchange was arranged. This time, a different person picked up the money.

The first suspect posing as a courier is described as a Hispanic male under the age of 26, wearing a red and gray sweat suit and baseball cap. The second suspect is described as a thin build white male with shoulder length dirty blond hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black frayed jeans. He drives a white box style van.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says two similar incidents have occurred in the area. They want the public to be aware of this scam, and say they believe the perpetrators are targeting the elderly.

They advise residents to be aware of and advise people to be suspect of phone calls from unknown sources. You should not provide any financial information to callers from unknown sources.

If you have any information regarding similar incidents or have received any similar phone calls, you’re asked to call Genesee County’s non-emergency line at (585) 343-5000. If it’s an emergency you should call 911.