Police: Victor man lends vehicle, reports it stolen, charged with falsely reporting crime

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Victor man was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a crime after lending out his vehicle, and then reporting it stolen.

On Thursday, 38-year-old Jeremiah Sprentall was arrested for Falsely Reporting a Crime and Giving a False Written Statement after Officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at Camelot Court Apartments.

During the into the investigation, police determined that Sprentall reported his vehicle stolen and provided a written statement to police, “when in fact the vehicle was lent to an acquaintance,” Canandaigua police said in a statement.

Sprentall was subsequently arrested and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.