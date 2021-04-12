Police: Victor man lends vehicle, reports it stolen, charged with falsely reporting crime

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Victor man was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a crime after lending out his vehicle, and then reporting it stolen.

On Thursday, 38-year-old Jeremiah Sprentall was arrested for Falsely Reporting a Crime and Giving a False Written Statement after Officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at Camelot Court Apartments.

During the into the investigation, police determined that Sprentall reported his vehicle stolen and provided a written statement to police, “when in fact the vehicle was lent to an acquaintance,” Canandaigua police said in a statement.

Sprentall was subsequently arrested and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss