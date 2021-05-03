Gates police to provide update on fatal armed carjacking case Monday morning

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed at 10 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department will be holding a press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to provide the latest update on the arrests of two teenagers after a fatal carjacking attempt in Gates last month.

Two 16-year-olds are facing murder charges. Anthony Jacobs was arraigned Friday and charged with second degree murder, and 16-year-old Edgar Tolentino was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia of Irondequoit — the victim in the carjacking attempt.

Police say Sciascia was the target of an armed robbery on Buell Road in Gates shortly before 11 a.m. on April 7. Chief VanBrederode says two suspects attempted to steal his vehicle which led to him being shot.

Sciascia was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

Jacobs pleaded not guilty and will be held in custody at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. Tolentino pleaded not guilty last week at a virtual arraignment at Gates Police Department. He is being held without bail.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.