Police: Stepfather charged with murder in death of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Police arrested a man on murder charges in the Harlem death of his 10-year-old stepson, NYPD officials said Sunday.

Ryan Cato, 34, was arrested on charges of murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fourth floor apartment of a New York City Housing Authority building on West 131st Street on Saturday, police said. He was bruised and cut. Wolfe died at a hospital.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death

Community members mourned his death at a rally on Sunday.

Many who live in Saint Nicholas houses said they had heard about domestic problem involving the family.

“From the information I have, people knew the family had been through trauma and in a bad situation,” Sheba Simpson, a neighbor and a candidate for the NYC Council, told PIX11 News. “Where are the services and resources that would have mitigated this murder?”

The NYC Administration for Children’s Services released this statement: “The safety and well-being of New York City’s children is our top priority. We are investigating this case with the NYPD.”