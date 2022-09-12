PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was placed in custody after stealing a Mercedes in Canada, fleeing through the Niagara Falls Border, and leading state police to chase through I90.

According to officials, deputies responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a vehicle fleeing on I90 from the Canada Border around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined the driver stole a silver Mercedes and entered New York through the Peace Bridge after failing to stop at U.S. Customs. Deputies located the vehicle traveling at high speeds, in an erratic way, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but were unsuccessful.

Shortly after police say troopers from Syracuse Police who were stationary on Interstate 90 deployed a spike strip and successfully disabled the fleeing Mercedes on mile marker 335.4.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody and turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for federal charges, according to New York State Police.

Deputies say an investigation into the events leading up to the chase continues.

