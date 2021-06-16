Police seeing uptick in car thefts, remind people to lock windows and not leave cars running

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Several police departments across the county are seeing an increase in car thefts and people stealing items from cars.

Police say during the warmer summer months they see an increase in this type of crime.

Chris Chanbry is a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He said most of the incidents he sees happen in neighborhoods overnight.

“You’ve got more vehicles, more cars, houses, people in the middle of the night are sleeping so its easy for somebody to go down the street in less than 20 minutes and hit numerous vehicles,” said Chanbry.

He suggests locking your windows and doors and not leaving anything valuable in plain sight in the car.

Robert Long is a lieutenant with the Gates Police Department. He said they see these types of crimes or cars being stolen daily.

“I think the mentality is sometimes it won’t happen to me, or I’m running into the gas station for a quick second I can see the car from the counter, people feel safe in their driveways at home sometimes to leave the car unlocked and windows down and someone walks by and sees an opportunity,” said Long.

He said you should never leave your car running unattended or leave your keys in an unlocked car. He says if a criminal doesn’t see an easy opportunity they’ll move on to the next car.

“You see a lot of repeat offenders because they get accustomed to doing this, they feel comfortable doing this and they will go to multiple different cars or continue this spree. There’s been a couple times we’ve arrested people and a week or two weeks they’re a suspect in the same type of incidents.”

Police also said having motion lights on your home can help detour people from approaching your car and give you a heads up there’s someone outside.