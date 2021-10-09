Teenager that fled stolen vehicle crash in Penfield is found, now in custody

Penfield, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a three hour search by New York State Police, a teenager that stole an SUV and then fled the scene of a crash in Penfield Sunday has been located and taken to custody.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was traveling Northbound on Empire Boulevard when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the stolen SUV flipped, and the suspect then fled the scene.

The SUV was reported stolen earlier today from the Town of Irondequoit. The New York State and Irondequoit Police are investigating the theft. Monroe County Police is investigating the crash.

NOW: Someone is being taken into custody by officers, in the plaza off of Empire Blvd.



An officer told us in passing just now this is related to the stolen car and missing suspect. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/GJaJIfYh8J — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) October 10, 2021

The manhunt was assisted a New York State spotlight helicopter, police drones and K9 dogs.

According to Monroe County’s Lieutenant Peter Zambuto, the incident continues to be investigated. The driver involved in the rollover crash was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

