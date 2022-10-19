ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are looking for a suspect in a pair of Wednesday bank robberies.

According to police, the suspect walked into the Citizens Bank on Main Street and demanded money. He told the teller he had a weapon, but never showed it. The suspect was handed an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.

Investigators say the same man later entered the Chase Bank on South Clinton Avenue and demanded money from the teller. The suspect wasn’t given anything and he left the bank on foot.

No injuries were reported at these locations and no one is in custody. Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a hat, and sunglasses.