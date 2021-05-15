Missing Brighton man identified as body found in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Irondequoit Police Department have confirmed that the body discovered on Helendale Road on Sunday has been identified as a missing Brighton man.

According to the Brighton Police Department, the family of 65-year-old Edward Boucher reported him missing on Friday.

On Sunday, around 3:15 pm, Irondequoit Police responded to Helendale Road after “a deceased individual was located in that area,” officials said in a statement.

“The Irondequoit Police Department was advised by the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office that they positively identified the deceased individual located on Helendale Road as Edward Boucher.”

IPD and the New York State Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Irondequoit Police Department.