Police searching for man who tried to lure children away from Amish buggy

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are searching for a male who tried to lure children away from an Amish Buggy in the Town of Junius.

According to state troopers, an older heavyset while male approached an Amish buggy occupied by several children in the area of Dublin Road and attempted to lure the children into his vehicle by offering to give them a ride.

“The unknown male was reportedly operating an older model dark Chevrolet Impala or Malibu with round taillights and he allegedly fled the scene after he realized there was also an adult on board the buggy with the children,” a release from state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Waterloo Investigator Anthony DeMarco or Trooper David McMillan at 315-539-9238.