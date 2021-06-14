Police searching for 60-year-old woman as suspect in Enchanted Rose Garden robbery in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a robbery suspect in connection to a weekend incident in Penfield.

Police say deputies responded to the Enchanted Rose Garden, located at 1850 Penfield Road at 3:53 p.m. Sunday for the report of a robbery.

Police say a woman, approximately 60 years old wearing an all blue shirt, black pants, and a black mask, threatened an employee with what appeared to be pepper spray.

Police say the woman stole property from the business and the clerk and then left.

Officials say the suspect was last seen driving a blue four-door sedan westbound on Penfield Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.

