ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police are searching for suspects who were involved in a fight at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

On December 26, 2023, the mall was shut down in what police called a disturbance. The disturbance, according to Greece Police, was a group of minors refusing to leave. Chief Michael Wood said there were as many as 200 there.

On Wednesday, police released images of ten individuals who are wanted on assault and riot charges:

(Photo/Greece Police Department)

Anyone with information about these suspects or the incident is asked to call the Greece Police Department at (585)-581-4016.