ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Source jewelry shop in Pittsford Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 20s entered the store shortly before 2:00 p.m. and asked to see the merchandise. He then allegedly grabbed some of the products and ran from the store.

Police say the suspect brandished a weapon at an employee who followed him into the parking lot. The suspect allegedly fled in a 2018 grey Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.