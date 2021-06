ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 46-year-old Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday after a stabbing on Portland Avenue at Bay Street.

Police were called to a corner store in the area around 3:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was not stabbed inside the corner store, but was found there. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.