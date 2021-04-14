Rochester police search for suspect after another armed car jacking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for suspects in connection to another carjacking in the City of Rochester.

Officers responded to the report of an robbery just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Spiegel Park.

Police say a 59-year-old man was transporting passengers when those passengers allegedly held the man at knifepoint and stole his van.

The van later hit a parked car near Bay and 1st Streets, but the suspects left the scene.

According to RPD, the driver was not working for a rideshare service.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.