ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Rochester on Thursday night that took place at Chester’s Plaza on West Broad Street in the city.

Police responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to police, his injuries are non life-threatening.

