ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is looking for at least four suspects who allegedly burglarized a Bank of America back in May.

According to RPD, a video of the bank, located on Norton Street, shows the four individuals breaking the glass and forcing the door of the bank open.

There is no information available of what or if anything was taken inside. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.