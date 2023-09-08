ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect who allegedly menaced a security guard of School #23 with a firearm on Thursday afternoon.

According to RPD, they responded to School #23 on Barrington Street. They learned the incident happened just off school property.

The security guard told police that he was helping with traffic control when a car tried driving around a school bus. The guard tried to direct the car, but the driver allegedly showed the driver a gun and drove off.

RPD said that no students were in any danger and the security guard was not injured, but the suspect was not caught.

The Rochester City School District is helping RPD with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.