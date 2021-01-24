Police say teen’s car was stolen at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of Avenue D in Rochester.

According to the RPD, the victim, 17, told police that someone stole his car at gunpoint. The vehicle was located a short time later on Dewey Avenue.

Officers say the vehicle was unoccupied when it was located. No one was injured during this incident.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.