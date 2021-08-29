Police say teen, man were shot in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to two separate shootings overnight Sunday. The first one happened shortly after midnight on Oneida Street near Ziegler Street. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in his lower body. AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say a 15-year-old boy sustained a minor injury and a private vehicle transported him to Rochester General Hospital. The RPD says the 15-year-old was not shot.

Police say a house party was taking place when the incident occurred.

An hour after this incident, police were called to Lincoln Street near Stevens Street where a 22-year-old man had been shot in his lower body. AMR transported the victim to SMH. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects linked to either shootings in custody. Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

