Rochester Police investigate stabbing near Woodlawn Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Sunday on Monroe Avenue near Woodlawn Street in Rochester.

Officers say a 33-year-old man was stabbed at least once. He was transported to a nearby hospital and awaits treatment for what are considered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one is in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information are asked to call 911.

