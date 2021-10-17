Rochester Police investigate stabbing near Woodlawn Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Sunday on Monroe Avenue near Woodlawn Street in Rochester.

Officers say a 33-year-old man was stabbed at least once. He was transported to a nearby hospital and awaits treatment for what are considered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one is in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information are asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss