Police say a suspect tried to run over two officers during chase

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night in Rochester after leading police on a car chase and nearly running over two officers.

Rochester police say around 9:30 p.m. in the southwest quadrant of the city they stopped a car which had just been stolen. News 8 is told the driver then put the car in reverse and rear-ended a police car. He then allegedly attempted to run over two police officers while trying to leave.

Officers chased the suspect until he crashed into the front porch of a home on Morgan Street. While the driver was being taken into custody he was bitten by a K9 officer. A handgun and a quantity of drugs were discovered inside the car.

The suspect is facing multiple charges.

