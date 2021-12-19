Rochester man shot on Lewis Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after having been shot overnight Sunday on Lewis Street between Union Street and Scio Street in Rochester at around 1 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an ambulance took the victim to an area hospital.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Lewis Street was closed to traffic for a brief period of time but has reopened.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

