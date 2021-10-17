23-year-old seriously injured after shooting on St. Jacob St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RPD officials are investigating after a 23-year-old resident sustained serious injuries from a shooting that occurred near St. Jacob Street in Rochester Sunday.

According to Rochester Police, the victim was shot at least once in his upper body. An ambulance took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. He sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.