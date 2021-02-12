Man injured after robbery, crash in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was injured after a robbery and crash in the City of Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Hollenbeck Street and Trenamen Street around 1:40 a.m. on Friday for the report of a crash.

However upon arrival, the officers learned of a robbery that just occurred. According to police, during the robbery, a 32-year-old man, of Rochester, was robbed of property.

At least one gunshot was fired, but officials say no one was struck. However the man’s vehicle was struck, causing him to crash into a utility pole.

AMR responded and treated him for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

No one is in custody. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact 911.

