Woman arrested after harassing, striking assistant district attorney inside parking garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to the Civic Center Parking Garage on Tuesday for an incident with a women and an employee of the District Attorney’s office.

According to officials from the office, around 8:30 a.m., an assistant district attorney was in the garage when a homeless woman allegedly approached the attorney, started yelling at her and struck her in her face inside the parking garage.

The suspect, identified as Christa Small, then fled the scene. Small was later apprehended and charged with second degree harassment.

The Assistant District Attorney did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.