Police remind public of safe trade station after robbery

by: WROC Staff

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Batavia Police Department is reminding the public about safe trade stations after a robbery took place in the city.

According to police, the victims went to a Pizza Hut on Saturday to sell items to a potential buyer. Officers said they buyer had a blunt object during the meet up and stole the objects.

The Batavia police encourage those in the area to offer the police headquarters as a place to meet to sell items on West Main Street. The rear vestibule is under surveillance at all times.

