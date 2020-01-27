Police remind public of safe trade station after robbery

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Batavia Police Department is reminding the public about safe trade stations after a robbery took place in the city.

According to police, the victims went to a Pizza Hut on Saturday to sell items to a potential buyer. Officers said they buyer had a blunt object during the meet up and stole the objects.

The Batavia police encourage those in the area to offer the police headquarters as a place to meet to sell items on West Main Street. The rear vestibule is under surveillance at all times.