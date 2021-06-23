Police release photos, ask for help identifying person seen near fatal Lyell Ave. shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking for the public’s help after one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting on Lyell Avenue.

23-year-old Tyshawn McConniughey was killed in the shooting on February 1.

Police released photos Wednesday of a person who they believe was in the area at the time.

They are asking anyone with information about this person or the shooting to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.