Police release new information on 41st anniversary of Tammy Jo Alexander murder

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A potential new clue in the 41-year old murder of Tammy Jo Alexander.

On Nov. 10, 1979, a farmer found Tammy Jo’s body in a Caledonia cornfield. For most of the 41 years, she was known only as Jane Doe until investigators were able to identify her in 2015. Tammy Jo, who is buried in Geneseo, was originally from Brooksville, Florida.

Police say she ran away from her home in early 1979. She was only 16 years-old at the time of her death.

On Tuesday, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office released new audio recordings of Tammy Jo. Investigators believe she sent her boyfriend the recordings four months before her death.

Here are the recordings:

Tammy Jo had been show twice and left to die just off of Route 20.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve pursued thousands of leads, but so far none of them have lead to her killer. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office asks for the community’s assistance in identifying Tammy Jo Alexander’s killer. If you have any information regarding the death of Tammy Jo Alexander you are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 585-243-7100 or 1-844-LCSO-TIP. A tip can also be made

through our website at www.livingstoncounty.us/sheriff under the “take action-tip line.”