GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Bronx teen is facing felony charges following a police chase last week in Livingston County.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, deputies responded to the area of Sonyea Road in the Town of Mount Morris around 3 p.m. on April 26 for the report of a vehicle that had fled from a Mount Morris Police Department officer. They say the officer was trying to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

Authorities say the officer lost sight of the vehicle after it was traveling north on I-390 near the Town of Groveland.

According to police, a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office saw the vehicle on Route 63 in Geneseo and while observing the vehicle, the deputy saw the vehicle run two other motorists off the road.

Officials say they again lost sight of the vehicle on Route 63 heading into Piffard where the driver was traveling at speeds greater than 120 miles per hour. At this time, the pursuit was ended, Dougherty said.

Police say a short time later a citizen contacted 911 saying she observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle driving through her yard in the Town of Leicester.

According to the sheriff, law enforcement officers responded to the residence, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Officials say the operator of the suspect vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Redi Muca from the Bronx. They say Muca’s driving privileges in New York had been suspended.

Muca was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unlawful fleeing from police in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a number of traffic violations, including reckless driving.

Muca was later arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.