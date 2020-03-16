Officer injured during arrest on Boardman Street

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Police Officer has been hospitalized after officials said he attempted to take a suspect into custody.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Boardman Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday for family trouble involving a weapon.

Police located a suspected vehicle that was occupied by two people. Deputies said the driver refused to exit the car and when they attempted to take him into custody, he began to drive away with an officer partially inside.

After hitting three parked cars, the officer was thrown from the vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital, but there is no word yet on his current status.

No charges have been announced.

No charges have been announced.