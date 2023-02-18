ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s was fatally shot Saturday night on Denver St, according to police.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say they responded to a 911 caller at the 300 block of Parsells Ave just before 9:30 p.m. reporting a man knocked on their door saying he was shot.

Officers say they located 35-year-old Jermaine Wilkins who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Wilkins, according to the RPD, is believed to have been shot while walking in the 200 block of Denver St., and ran to the house on Parsells Ave after he was shot.

There are no suspects in custody and the motive for the murder is not known at this time, according to RPD. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

UPDATE: A man in his 30s has been killed off of Parsells Ave from a shooting. Police say he approached a house in the 300 block after being hit asking for help. RPD is still investigating and the streets will be closed for at least another three hours. #ROC pic.twitter.com/XHyA1PInw9 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) February 19, 2023

Staff on scene said that individuals in the area were seen crying and in distress, saying that “he’s gone.”

News 8 also observed a command van on scene a few blocks up the street, and AMR ambulance responders on scene helping some people.

This is Rochester’s eighth homicide in 2023, according to RPD’s open data portal. RPD is still investigating, and the area is expected to remain shutdown into the early hours of Sunday morning.

