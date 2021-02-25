1 person shot, Rochester police ask nearby residents to stay inside while officers search for suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed one person was shot on Thursday. Multiple roads are closed and neighbors have been asked to stay in their homes as police investigate.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to Lapham Street for the report of a person shot.

“We are still ascertaining the condition of the victim at this time,” Investigator Jackie Schuman said, “We’re still locating the suspect so at this point we are asking neighbors to be aware that we have an active investigation.”

Schuman said they are asking neighbors not to leave their homes. “At this point we will ask them not to, but if they have to leave there are officers that can assist.”

This is what’s blocked off after a shooting around 7:30am this morning.



Police asking neighbors within the area to not leave unless needed – there are officers to assist if so. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/PrbN3rXnd2 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) February 25, 2021

It isn’t clear the extent of the perimeter, but 104 near Maplewood Drive is shut down. Officials said they will be providing updates on road closures as it changes.

“Wed like everybody to stay away from the area at this point of time and we’ll give updates as they come in, Capt. Mark Mura said.

Police blocking off the exit onto Maplewood Dr and Lapham St. Heavy presence of officers and command unit on scene @News_8 https://t.co/QtIJDg3f4N pic.twitter.com/4p2v20iac2 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) February 25, 2021

A large police presence right off Lake Avenue and 104 near maplewood Drive is shut down at this hour a police investigation is ongoing. RPD Mobile command unit is on scene along with detectives @News_8 @mcfw pic.twitter.com/3SmYLkX9ly — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 25, 2021

