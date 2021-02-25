1 person shot, Rochester police ask nearby residents to stay inside while officers search for suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed one person was shot on Thursday. Multiple roads are closed and neighbors have been asked to stay in their homes as police investigate.
Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to Lapham Street for the report of a person shot.
“We are still ascertaining the condition of the victim at this time,” Investigator Jackie Schuman said, “We’re still locating the suspect so at this point we are asking neighbors to be aware that we have an active investigation.”
Schuman said they are asking neighbors not to leave their homes. “At this point we will ask them not to, but if they have to leave there are officers that can assist.”
It isn’t clear the extent of the perimeter, but 104 near Maplewood Drive is shut down. Officials said they will be providing updates on road closures as it changes.
“Wed like everybody to stay away from the area at this point of time and we’ll give updates as they come in, Capt. Mark Mura said.
News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become availble.