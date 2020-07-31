Police: Off-duty Troy officer fatally shoots man accused of stabbing woman

TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Police are investigating after an off-duty Troy officer shot and killed a man accused of stabbing a woman.

The incident took place at a two-family home on 17th Street in the City of Troy.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, police said a 25-year-old woman was being stabbed by a male assailant. An off-duty officer, who lives on the first floor, heard the commotion upstairs and encountered the 26-year-old man.

Police said the off-duty officer shot the assailant once after telling him several times to stop and drop the knife. The assailant has died.

At this time, the relationship between the man and the woman is unclear. The names of those involved are not being released until family is notified.

The woman who was stabbed is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

The off-duty officer is at Samaritan Hospital undergoing an evaluation. When he returns to work, he will be placed on desk duty while an investigation is underway.

“We did make phone calls to the Attorney General’s Office, so they are on scene here,” Troy Police Deputy Chief Dan DeWolf said. “We called them to let them know what’s going on so they can see whether or not this is going to be in their purview or not, and that’s pretty much where we are at this point.”

17th Street is expected to be closed for several hours.