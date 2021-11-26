Police: Norton Street shooting victim hospitalized with life threatening injury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life threatening injuries Friday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Norton Street and North Clinton Avenue shortly before 7:00 p.m. They found a 51-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital with what police said were life threatening injuries.

Police say an officer driving a patrol car to the scene was hit by a civilian vehicle. That civilian vehicle fled the scene of the crash. The officer was not injured.

Norton Street is closed between North Clinton Avenue and Hollenbeck Street for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.