ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested in connection to an explosion that caused damages to a group of mailboxes at a downtown apartment building in January.

Authorities say Melissa Trenholm faces charges for damaging or destroying by means of an explosive.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court Wednesday alleges a feud between the suspect and her neighbor may have been the reason behind the incident.

On January 27 around 7 a.m., the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad responded to 87 N. Clinton Avenue for the report of an explosive device inside the Buckingham Properties apartment building.

Officials at the time said there were no injuries reported and that the damage was limited to a single group of mailboxes.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Trenholm, the property manager informed police that the damage to the mailboxes could be traced back to an ongoing argument between the suspect and another resident.

The building manager suggested it began when “cherries and dog feces” were found in Trenholm’s mailbox.

Trenholm’s mailbox was allegedly opened by an apartment neighbor whom she had recently argued. She stated she found dog feces in plastic bags in her mailbox multiple times prior to the explosion.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say the neighbor in question admitted to putting dog feces and moldy grapes inside the suspect’s mailbox. The next day, he said he found the same dog feces and grapes inside his own mailbox, the complaint alleges.

Investigators say they found evidence of M-150 explosives inside Trenholm’s residence that were very similar to the explosive device used during the incident

An examination into surveillance video allowed investigators to determine the mailbox explosion occurred at 4:22 a.m., authorities say.

Trenholm faces federal charges and was arrested Wednesday. The full criminal complaint can be view below:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.