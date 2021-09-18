RPD: Man shot on Seneca Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a shooting Friday evening on Seneca Parkway near Raines Park. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time.

The RPD says the victim is a 23-year-old man who’s not from the city of Rochester. A private vehicle took the victim to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not made an arrest in connection to this crime. Anybody with further information is asked to call 911.