Police: Man shot overnight near large party on Jay St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 32-year-old non-city resident has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near a “large party” overnight on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 600 block of Jay Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Police say officers observed a large party letting out there.

Officials say a preliminary investigation showed gunshots had been fired in the immediate area, but there was no evidence of 911 calls to suggest anyone had been shot.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a man who arrived via private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police confirmed the 32-year-old non-city resident was shot in that same 600 block of Jay Street.

Authorities say the the man was shot at least once in the upper body and is being treated at Strong for injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.