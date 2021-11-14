Police: Man recovering from shooting on Durnan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight Sunday on Durnan Street near Carter Street in Rochester.

Officers say a 28-year-old man from Rochester had been shot in his lower body. A private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital prior to officers’ arrival to the scene. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

According to officers, the victim was in attendance at a nearby house party before the shooting occurred.

There are no suspects in custody. This investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is asked to call 911.