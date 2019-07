ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a Rochester man intentionally ran over his girlfriend this weekend.

Court records allege 54-year-old Bobby Welcher ran over his girlfriend, Michelle Sullivan, and then got out of his car and attacked her as she laid in the street.

Bobby Welcher entered a plea of not guilty, accused of 1st degree assault. Multiple witnesses saw him hit his girlfriend with his van while she was walking across Thurston rd on Sunday evening, witnesses then saw him exit the vehicle and assault her. More on @News_8 at noon — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 29, 2019

Officials say Sullivan is at Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Welcher is charged with felony assault.