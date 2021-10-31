RPD: 31-year-old fatally shot near Knickerbocker Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a city resident who was shot and pronounced dead near Knickerbocker Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 31-year-old David Yaw was shot at least once in the upper body.

“His name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification,” the RPD stated.

According to officials, it appears the victim was shot and collapsed near Knickerbocker Avenue.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. RPD continue to investigate this incident.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.