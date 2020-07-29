Police: Man arrested in Brooklyn slaying also confesses to second murder

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested for one homicide and confessed to a second killing three weeks after the first.

Hason Rink was arrested Tuesday in the July 2 shooting of 20-year-old Deondraye Moore.

Police said he surprised investigators by also confessing to killing 39-year-old Ancil Blackman last Friday. They said Rink told police he shot the first victim because someone paid him to do it and the second because the man had flirted with Rink’s girlfriend.

Rink is awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court on Wednesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.