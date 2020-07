YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Yates County Sheriff Office has made an arrest in an 18-year-old cold case.

42-year-old Kelly Anderson was arrested in Dundee. Anderson is facing charges for the strangulation death of her 16-month-old son Ethan Eslick in 2002.

Police say they have found new leads in the case about two years ago with help from the FBI and state police.

The Yates County Sheriff Office said new forensic technologies helped solve the case.