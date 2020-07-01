Police looking for suspects after shooting on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police in Rochester are still looking for suspects following a shooting on Ernst Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 23-year-old man walked into RGH with a gunshot wound to his upper body. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

An investigation determined that he was shot outside on Ernst Street.

Details are limited at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.