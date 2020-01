ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are looking for a man who they say may have used as many as 60 counterfeit $50 bills over the past few months.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Hilton Johns may be involved in 15 counterfeit investigations.

He’s been arraigned in Monroe County Court and in Brighton but has failed to return to court as scheduled.

Three bench warrants have been issues for Johns.