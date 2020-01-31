Police: Largest drug bust in Geneva history

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department executed two search warrants in the City of Geneva.

The GPD and Ontario County SWAT team seized over $162,000, two kilos of cocaine, over 20 pounds of marijuana, three vehicles and a stolen loaded hand gun following a drug investigation.

This is the largest seizure of narcotics and U.S. currency in Geneva history.

The main suspect is currently in custody on other charges and is being held without bail.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, so they will not be releasing additional information just yet.

News 8 will provide updates as they become available.