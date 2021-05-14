Rochester police shoot, kill man at traffic stop near Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the westside of the City of Rochester Friday morning.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Mark Mura, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Glasser Street.

Mura said officers responded to Lyell Avenue around 4:21 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation — a gunshot detections system. Cameras caught a vehicle leaving the scene on Lyell Avenue and was later seen on Glasser Street, where Mura said officers attempted a traffic stop.

“Cameras caught the vehicle leave the scene. Our officer pulled up behind the vehicle, made a traffic stop of the vehicle and a short time later shots were fired,” Mura said.

According to the police captain, multiple shots were fired. The officers involved were not injured. Mura said there was more than one officer at the scene, but he couldn’t confirm how many fired their weapon.

Mura said investigators found evidence of shots fired at Lyell Avenue, where the ShotSpotter activation took place, and at Glasser Street where the traffic stop was initiated.

“I believe the suspect may have had a firearm so the technicians are working the scene right now and taking all the evidence in,” Mura said.

Several area roads are blocked off at this time around Glasser Street while police investigate.

“Anybody who needs to be in that general area obviously they’re going to have to avoid Glasser Street for the time being,” Mura said.

