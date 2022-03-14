ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a large police presence currently investigating on Rochester’s west side Monday morning.

The investigation is underway on Wetmore Park, just off Lyell Avenue.

Rochester Police Department officers and New York State Police troopers have both responded to the scene.

State police were asked to investigate a possible homicide Monday morning, but officials have not yet confirmed if the request, and subsequent investigation, were connected. In a press release around 11:30 a.m. Monday, state police officials said:

“On March 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the New York State Police were contacted by the City of Rochester Mayor’s Office and the City of Rochester Police Department Chief of Police to investigate possible homicide in the city of Rochester. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of SP Rochester is actively working the case.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit, Rochester Mayor’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in this investigation.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.”

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while police investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

Photos from the scene

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.