Man killed in stabbing on Genesee Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a stabbing on Genesee Street in Rochester.

The family of the victim confirmed with News 8 on scene that a 27-year-old man has died.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the scene early Monday. Genesee Street is closed from Cottage to Roslyn Streets as the investigation continues.

Friends and Family have confirmed that this is a fatal. Working to get more information from police. This has been a violent and deadly area in the city these past 2 weeks. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 21, 2021

Details are limited at this time. News 8 WROC has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Earlier this month, two teenagers were shot, one fatally on Genesee Street and just last week, a 22-year-old Rochester man was killed in a shooting in that same neighborhood as well.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.