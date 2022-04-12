ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 38-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle near Exchange Street Tuesday.

According to authorities, police were led to Exchange Street near Plymouth Avenue around noon for the report of gunshots in the area. Shortly later a 38-year-old man walked to the Public Safety Building claiming he had been shot while sitting in his vehicle in the same area.

Officials say he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Police did not identify the victim in this incident.

No suspect are in custody at this time, an investigation is currently underway.

According to New 8 crew members at the scene, a vehicle involved in this crime ended up on top of a nearby sidewalk at Exchange Street. Access to the area was periodically closed but is now open.

Officials with police say the car will be towed away from the scene.

Large police presence on Exchange st near Plymouth ave. One car is up on the sidewalk where police appear to be investigating. Exchange is blocked off to traffic between Fitzhugh st and Fitzhugh place right before Ford st. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/otKjoZIDqd — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) April 12, 2022

